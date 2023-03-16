Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SVB Financial Group
  News
  Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
06:35pAustralia 'closely monitoring' global financial turmoil -treasurer
RE
06:03pBuzzFeed transfers most of its cash out of crisis-hit SVB
RE
05:54pCitadel Offered To Buy Circle's Silicon Valley Bank Deposits Before Regulators Took Control - WSJ
RE
CITADEL OFFERED TO BUY CIRCLE'S SILICON VALLEY BANK DEPOSITS BEF…

03/16/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
CITADEL OFFERED TO BUY CIRCLE'S SILICON VALLEY BANK DEPOSITS BEFORE REGULATORS TOOK CONTROL - WSJ


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -381 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740