  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
03/10Silicon Valley Bank CEO sends message to employees with 'heavy heart'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound

03/10/2023 | 11:33pm EST
A woman leaves a branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese joint venture of failed U.S. lender SVB Financial Group said on Saturday it has a sound corporate structure and an independently operated balance sheet.

SPD Silicon Valley Bank (SSVB), SVB's venture with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, said in a statement it "always operates in a regulated and sound manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations".

Startup-focussed SVB, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Shanghai-based SSVB is China's first technology and innovation bank. It is also the first Sino-US joint venture bank.

SSVB's mission is to increase innovative companies' probability of success by providing unique financial products and services, targeting sectors including biotech, green technology, advanced manufacturing and digital transformation, according to its website.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD. -1.65% 7.15 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 649 M - -
Net income 2023 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042