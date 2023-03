Circle Says USDC Liquidity Operations Will Resume As Normal When Banks Open On Monday- Blog

March 11 (Reuters) -

* CIRCLE SAYS $3.3BN OF USDC’S CASH RESERVES REMAIN WITH SVB.; AS OF THURSDAY, CO HAD INITIATED TRANSFERS OF THESE FUNDS TO OTHER BANKING PARTNERS- BLOG

* CIRCLE SAYS USDC HAS 0 EXPOSURE TO SILVERGATE; CO TRANSFERRED OUT LIMITED RESERVES TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT PRIOR TO BANK CLOSURE- TWEET

* CIRCLE SAYS IN CASE SVB MAY NOT RETURN 100% CIRCLE WILL COVER ANY SHORTFALL USING CORPORATE RESOURCES, INVOLVING EXTERNAL CAPITAL IF NECESSARY- TWEET

* CIRCLE SAYS USDC LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS WILL RESUME AS NORMAL WHEN BANKS OPEN ON MONDAY MORNING IN THE UNITED STATES- BLOG