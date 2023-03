March 16 (Reuters) -

* CITADEL OFFERED TO BUY CIRCLE'S SILICON VALLEY BANK DEPOSITS BEFORE REGULATORS TOOK CONTROL - WSJ

* CITADEL OVER THE WEEKEND OFFERED TO BUY AT DISCOUNT THE $3.3 BILLION OF DEPOSITS CIRCLE HAD TIED UP IN SILICON VALLEY BANK - WSJ Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/3ZSleCQ Further company coverage: