Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
02:25aCrypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

03/11/2023 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo

(Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency firm Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USD Coin reserves at the collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

The stablecoin company's announcement comes after startup-focused SVB collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Traders have been on guard this week for signs of contagion in the financial sector and beyond from troubles for SVB and crypto-focused Silvergate, which this week disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

Boston-based Circle said last week it had moved a "small percentage" of USDC reserve deposits held at Silvergate to its other banking partners.

Circle said in another tweet on Friday that it and USDC continue to operate normally while it waits to see how SVB's receivership will affect its depositors, while several crypto companies took to Twitter to deny any exposure to the collapsed SVB.

The chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance said in a tweet on Friday it had no exposure, as did Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Stablecoin issuer Paxos and crypto exchange Gemini tweeted they do not have any relationships with SVB.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
TETHER (USDT/USD) 0.20% 1.002 End-of-day quote.0.22%
USD COIN (USDC/USD) -0.17% 0.9983 End-of-day quote.-0.17%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
02:25aCrypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
03/10Silicon Valley Bank CEO sends message to employees with 'heavy heart'
RE
03/10Moody's downgrades credit ratings on Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial
RE
03/10Bank of England says it will apply to register Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd as insolvent
RE
03/10S&P slashes credit ratings on Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
03/10Insulet Up on S&P 500 Inclusion; SVB Financial Out
DJ
03/10CEO of failed Silicon Valley Bank no longer a director at SF Fed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 649 M - -
Net income 2023 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 265,45 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 276
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914