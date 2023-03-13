Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
Summary 
Currencies rise as dollar weakens on likely pause in Fed hikes

03/13/2023 | 06:02am EDT
*

MSCI EMFX index hits one-month high

*

South Africa's rand leads gains

*

Turkey's current account deficit widens to record level in Jan

March 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Monday against steep falls in the dollar amid increased bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its aggressive monetary path following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The MSCI's emerging market currencies index gained 0.5%, hitting a near one-month high earlier in the day. The dollar index fell sharply to near one-month lows, with Goldman Sachs saying it no longer expects the Fed to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting.

EM currencies were also tracking their best session since the start of the year. South Africa's rand rose 0.9%, while the Russian rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar.

U.S. authorities said on Sunday the failed Silicon Valley Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday. Regulators also set up a new facility to give U.S. banks access to emergency funds.

This came as a sign of relief for risky EM plays, which have been under pressure from a strong dollar as financial conditions in the United States remain restrictive and the closure of SVB came as the largest bank failure since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"U.S. policymakers have acted quickly to restore confidence in the U.S. banking system after Friday's second-largest bank failure in history," said Chris Turner, global head of strategy at ING.

"One clear read for the market is that the Fed is not going to be able to deliver a 50bps hike on 22 March if, at the same time, it is introducing new liquidity measures for the US banking system."

The MSCI's index for EM stocks added 0.5%, also hitting a one-month high.

Asian markets were also higher, with the Thai baht leading gains among currencies.

Turkey's lira was flat. Data showed the country's current account deficit widened to $9.85 billion in January, the highest level in four decades of available data, due to a soaring energy bill and gold imports.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.23% 0.66189 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.20713 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.72532 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 441.48 Real-time Quote.-3.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.10% 1970.26 Real-time Quote.1.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.06725 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.012177 Delayed Quote.0.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.61726 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.82% 143.55 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 75.48 Delayed Quote.5.28%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.03% 18.96811 Delayed Quote.1.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,13 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914