Currencies rise as dollar weakens on likely pause in Fed hikes

*
MSCI EMFX index hits one-month high
*
South Africa's rand leads gains
*
Turkey's current account deficit widens to record level in
Jan
March 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on
Monday against steep falls in the dollar amid increased bets the
U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its aggressive monetary path
following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
The MSCI's emerging market currencies index
gained 0.5%, hitting a near one-month high earlier in the day.
The dollar index fell sharply to near one-month lows,
with Goldman Sachs saying it no longer expects the Fed to
deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting.
EM currencies were also tracking their best session since
the start of the year. South Africa's rand rose 0.9%,
while the Russian rouble was 0.8% stronger
against the dollar.
U.S. authorities said on Sunday the failed Silicon Valley
Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits
starting Monday. Regulators also set up a new facility to give
U.S. banks access to emergency funds.
This came as a sign of relief for risky EM plays, which have
been under pressure from a strong dollar as financial conditions
in the United States remain restrictive and the closure of SVB
came as the largest bank failure since the 2008-2009 financial
crisis.
"U.S. policymakers have acted quickly to restore confidence
in the U.S. banking system after Friday's second-largest bank
failure in history," said Chris Turner, global head of strategy
at ING.
"One clear read for the market is that the Fed is not going
to be able to deliver a 50bps hike on 22 March if, at the same
time, it is introducing new liquidity measures for the US
banking system."
The MSCI's index for EM stocks added 0.5%, also
hitting a one-month high.
Asian markets were also higher, with the Thai baht
leading gains among currencies.
Turkey's lira was flat. Data showed the country's
current account deficit widened to $9.85 billion in January, the
highest level in four decades of available data, due to a
soaring energy bill and gold imports.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)