SVB Financial Group is the holding company for various financial services companies. The Company offers commercial and private banking products and services through its principal subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the Bank). The Company's segments include Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Private. The Silicon Valley Bank segment is its commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the Bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients. The SVB Private segment is its private banking and wealth management division of the Bank and provides an array of personal financial solutions for consumers.