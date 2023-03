March 12 (Reuters) - ETSY Inc:

* RECENTLY EXPERIENCED A DELAY IN ISSUING PAYMENTS TO SOME SELLERS RELATED TO UNEXPECTED COLLAPSE OF SILICON VALLEY BANK-ETSY SPOKESPERSON

* ETSY EXPECT TO PAY SELLERS VIA OUR OTHER PAYMENT PARTNERS WITHIN THE NEXT SEVERAL BUSINESS DAYS- ETSY SPOKESPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: