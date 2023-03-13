Advanced search
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
03-09-2023
106.04 USD   -60.41%
04:55aHong Kong Stocks Snap Three-Day Losing Streak on Upbeat Earnings Outlook
MT
04:41aZealand Pharma Expects Immediate Recovery of Deposits at Silicon Valley Bank
MT
04:41aNoah Holdings' Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank Immaterial
MT
European bank shares slide 1% as SVB collapse rattles markets

03/13/2023
LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - European bank shares slid in opening trading on Monday after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank continued to shake markets, but moves were less dramatic than Friday's plunges.

The STOXX bank index was down 1%, having shed 3.78% on Friday. HSBC shares were flat after it said it would acquire the UK subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound( $1.21).

U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of the tech focussed lender threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

($1 = 0.8265 pounds) (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
