European bank shares slide 1% as SVB collapse rattles markets

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - European bank shares slid
in opening trading on Monday after the failure of Silicon Valley
Bank continued to shake markets, but moves were less
dramatic than Friday's plunges.
The STOXX bank index was down 1%, having shed 3.78%
on Friday. HSBC shares were flat after it said it would
acquire the UK subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for 1
pound( $1.21).
U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to
shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of
the tech focussed lender threatened to trigger a broader
financial crisis.
($1 = 0.8265 pounds)
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)