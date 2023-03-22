Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
05:09pColumn-Funds suffer record reversal on record US rate bets: McGeever
RE
04:49pBank deposits have stabilized in last week, Powell says
RE
04:47pYellen says US banks shoring up liquidity to guard against runs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDIC delays bid deadline for Silicon Valley Private Bank to Friday

03/22/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
March 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has moved the bid deadline for Silicon Valley Private Bank to Friday from Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The private bank caters to high net-worth individuals and offers wealth management services.

The bids for the unit were initially due at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the FDIC decided to break up Silicon Valley Bank and hold two separate auctions for its traditional deposits unit and its private bank after failing to find a buyer for the failed lender last week.

The FDIC, which has held the lender under its receivership since earlier this month, declined to comment.

The regulator's move was first reported by Bloomberg News. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
