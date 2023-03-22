FDIC delays bid deadline for Silicon Valley Private Bank to Friday

March 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC) has moved the bid deadline for Silicon Valley
Private Bank to Friday from Wednesday, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The private bank caters to high net-worth individuals and
offers wealth management services.
The bids for the unit were initially due at 8 p.m. ET on
Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the FDIC decided to break up Silicon
Valley Bank and hold two separate auctions for its traditional
deposits unit and its private bank after failing to find a buyer
for the failed lender last week.
The FDIC, which has held the lender under its receivership
since earlier this month, declined to comment.
The regulator's move was first reported by Bloomberg News.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David French in
New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)