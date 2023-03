March 10 (Reuters) - Fintech startup Brex received billions of dollars in deposits from customers of embattled lender Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest unit of SVB Financial Group, CNBC reported on Friday citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Brex declined to comment. SVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)