  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
12:52aJGB market steady as banking crisis jitters ebb
RE
12:49aCarl Icahn urges Fed to keep fighting inflation after SVB collapse - FT
RE
03/16ECB Policymakers Said to Only Agree Rate Hike After Credit Suisse Lifeline
MT
NewsCalendar 
Most relevantAll News

Fitch says APAC banks resilient to risks highlighted by U.S. bank failures

03/16/2023 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

(Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that direct exposures to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank among its portfolio of rated banks in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region appear limited.

Weaknesses that led to the failure of the two banks are among the factors already considered in the agency's rating assessments for APAC banks, it said.

"We generally view securities portfolio valuation risks as manageable for APAC banks," Fitch said, adding that exposures tend to be the highest in India and Japan.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked a crisis of confidence in the banking sector, leading to a run on deposits at a host of regional banks despite U.S. authorities rolling out emergency measures to shore up confidence.

Earlier on Thursday, S&P said the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse may not lead to any rating actions on APAC banks as they are well placed to absorb potential contagion effects.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -381 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740