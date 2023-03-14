Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
06:43pU.S. monitoring developments at First Republic, other regional banks -White House
RE
06:36pDOJ to probe collapse of Silicon Valley Bank -source
RE
06:25pKPMG stands by audits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs bought SVB's bond portfolio, lender says

03/14/2023 | 06:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Troubled lender SVB Financial Group said on Tuesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc had bought its bond portfolio before federal regulators took the bank into receivership.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.10% 322.15 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
06:43pU.S. monitoring developments at First Republic, other regional banks -White House
RE
06:36pDOJ to probe collapse of Silicon Valley Bank -source
RE
06:25pKPMG stands by audits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - FT
RE
06:19pGoldman Sachs bought SVB's bond portfolio, lender says
RE
05:49pSVB creditors form group ahead of possible bankruptcy - WSJ
RE
05:47pThe calm - or lull? - after the storm
RE
05:41pU.S. Senate's banking panel chairman: Congress unli..
RE
05:37pSilicon Valley Bank creditors form group ahead of possible bankruptcy - WSJ
RE
05:34pSilicon Valley Bank Creditors Form Group In Advance Of Possible Bankruptcy - WSJ
RE
05:31pSilicon valley bank creditors form group in advance of possible…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 386 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 255,22 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.13%386 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.92%228 060
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%219 261
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 153
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.98%145 722