March 12 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has emerged as a potential bidder for Silicon Valley Bank UK, SVB's subsidiary, as the British government races to secure an 11th-hour rescue, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Sunday.

"A deal is not yet certain but I understand that both HSBC and JP Morgan are exploring buying the stricken lender," the tweet added.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)