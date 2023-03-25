Advanced search
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
12:41pHedge fund Rokos cuts risk after losses - letter
RE
06:05aAnalysis: Wall Street push for bank rescues clashes with Washington realities
RE
03/24Biden said federal deposit insurance could be tapped further if banks fail
RE
Hedge fund Rokos cuts risk after losses - letter

03/25/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund Rokos Capital Management told investors in a letter on Saturday that it has decided to de-risk, following double-digit losses this month.

"We have de-risked following this month's market price action," the hedge fund said in the letter which was seen by Reuters. It added that cash remains "at healthy levels" and that counterparties have not requested additional margin.

Rokos lost 15.3% this month through March 17 and has lost 9.8% so far this year.

Many hedge funds have been badly wrong-footed by high volatility in the bond market. Investors had been extremely bearish on U.S. Treasuries, but the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank forced traders to reverse their bets on higher rates.

Rokos, which manages roughly $15.5 billion, also told investors that it played no part in discussions about recent losses with bets on U.S. government bonds between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

On Friday, the Financial Times reported that SEC Chair Gary Gensler brought up Rokos in calls with UK regulators, following its losses.

The hedge fund told investors it continues to have normal interactions with regulators and that they have not expressed any concern specific to the firm.

News of the letter was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 411 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 245,50 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
