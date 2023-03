March 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and PNC Financial Service Group Inc are among the potential suitors in talks about acquiring SVB Financial Group in a deal that would exclude the commercial bank currently under U.S. government control, Axios reported on Monday citing sources.

All three companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)