    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
01:41aNazara Technologies' Two Subsidiaries Hold Nearly $8 Million Cash Balance in Silicon Valley Bank
MT
01:34aBank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind
RE
01:34aJapan's benchmark yield slides to 3-month low as SVB spooks investors
RE
JPMorgan, PNC among suitors for SVB Financial in deal excluding SVB Bank - Axios

03/13/2023 | 01:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person walks by the JPMorgan Chase & Co. New York Head Quarters in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and PNC Financial Service Group Inc are among those in talks about acquiring SVB Financial Group in a deal that would exclude its commercial banking unit Silicon Valley Bank that is currently under U.S. control, Axios reported on Monday citing sources.

Apollo Management and Morgan Stanley are also part of the discussions, Axios reported, adding Apollo was interested in financing a deal or acquiring some of the business.

None of the firms immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Silicon Valley Bank had received interest from PNC and Royal Bank of Canada but that had cooled on Sunday as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Reuters reported.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
