  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
03:17aChina's central bank warns SVB failure shows impact of rapid global rate hikes- state media
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

03/18/2023 | 04:46am EDT
TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan and Germany agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely on financial jitters stemming from problems among Western banks while carefully monitoring global markets and economy, a Japanese finance ministry official told Reuters.

The agreement came in a 45-minute meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, visiting Tokyo for bilateral government consultations.

Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding, raising questions about other weaknesses in the financial system. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
05:46aJapan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed
RE
04:46aJapan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed
RE
03:17aChina's central bank warns SVB failure shows impact of rapid global rate hikes- state m..
RE
02:53aBiden says Putin committed war crimes
RE
02:53aBiden says Putin committed war crimes
RE
02:42aCredit Suisse meets to weigh options, under pressure to merge with UBS
RE
01:21aBeijing may allow foreign financial firms to list in China - ex-finance minister
RE
03/17China cuts reserve ratio given domestic pressures, overseas risks - state media
RE
03/17Pacific Western Bank faced 'elevated' withdrawals after bank failures
RE
03/17U.S. FDIC weighs backstop on bank auctions to attract smaller peers - source
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 476 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623