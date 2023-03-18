Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan and Germany agreed on
Saturday to coordinate closely on financial jitters stemming
from problems among Western banks while carefully monitoring
global markets and economy, a Japanese finance ministry official
told Reuters.
The agreement came in a 45-minute meeting between Japanese
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and German Finance Minister
Christian Lindner, visiting Tokyo for bilateral government
consultations.
Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon
Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was forced to tap $54
billion in central bank funding, raising questions about other
weaknesses in the financial system.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)