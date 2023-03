Jefferies CEO Rich Handler On Svb's Fallout Says Co Is Working Actively To Find Practical Solutions To Get Depositors Advances On Receivables

March 12 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc :

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER ON SVB'S FALLOUT SAYS BEST SOLUTION WOULD BE A MERGER OCCURRING BUT MORE IS NEEDED - BLOG

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER ON SVB'S FALLOUT SAYS IT APPEARS REALISTIC THAT ANY IMPAIRMENT OF THE DEPOSITS SHOULD BE FAIRLY MODEST - BLOG

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER ON SVB'S FALLOUT SAYS THIS EVENT IN AND OF ITSELF SHOULD NOT CAUSE A SYSTEMIC CRISIS- BLOG

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER ON SVB'S FALLOUT SAYS JEFFERIES IS WORKING ACTIVELY TO FIND PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS TO GET DEPOSITORS ADVANCES ON RECEIVABLES

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER SAYS SVB'S FALLOUT ON HEELS OF SILVERGATE BANK HAS HEIGHTENED VULNERABILITIES AND COULD WITNESS ANOTHER HANDFUL OF THESE IN NEXT HOURS OR DAYS

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER SAYS BEST WAY TO RESTORE ORDER IS FOR U.S. BANK REGULATORY CONSORTIUM TO CONFIRM BEFORE TOMORROW MORNING LIQUIDITY STRENGTH OF VARIOUS BANKS