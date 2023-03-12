Kuwait central bank expects little SVB impact on local lenders

CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait's central bank said
on Sunday there would be very little impact on local lenders
from the collapse on Friday of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
The Kuwaiti central bank governor said that the exposure of
the local banks to SVB was very limited and that the banks
assured him that their business would be barely affected,
Kuwait's state news agency reported.
The governor, Basel Al Haroun also stressed the "stability
and strength of the Kuwaiti financial system" thanks to the
country's financial strength.
SVB Financial Group, which operated as Silicon
Valley Bank, became the largest bank to fail since the 2008
financial crisis on Friday, roiling markets and leaving billions
of dollars belonging to companies and investors stranded.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Alexander Smith)