  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
12:04aFactbox-Key elements of Fed's new US bank funding program
RE
03/12Rupee up on bets of softer Fed stance, including from Goldman Sachs
RE
03/12Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse crushes bank stocks; autos slump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London metals rise as dollar slides after US acts on SVB collapse

03/12/2023 | 11:34pm EDT
March 13 (Reuters) - Industrial metal prices in London rose on Monday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar slid as U.S. authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , which led investors to speculate that the Federal Reserve would now be reluctant to rock the boat by hiking interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,925 a tonne by 0242 GMT, aluminium advanced 0.7% to $2,330 a tonne, zinc increased 0.5% to $2,952.50 a tonne, lead was up 0.5% at $2,088 a tonne and tin climbed 0.4% to $23,005 a tonne.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 69,130 yuan ($10,059.66) a tonne, nickel shed 3.7% to 176,400 yuan a tonne and aluminium fell 0.2% to 18,340 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc declined 0.8% to 22,895 yuan a tonne, tin lost 1% to 187,870 yuan a tonne and lead was down 0.2% at 15,140 yuan a tonne.

In China, signs of improving copper demand have emerged. SHFE copper inventories <CU-STX-SGH> declined for the second straight week to hit their lowest since Jan. 20 by the end of last week, while premium for domestic copper <SMM-CU-PND> climbed to 95 yuan a tonne on Friday, the highest since Jan. 16.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Feb

Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels

($1 = 6.8720 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
