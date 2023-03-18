Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
06:05pMidsize U.S. banks ask FDIC to insure all deposits for two years- Bloomberg News
RE
05:25pMidsize U.S. banks ask FDIC to insure all deposits for two years- Bloomberg News
RE
02:26pAnalysis-Bank panic raises specter of 2008, may bring lasting change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Midsize U.S. banks ask FDIC to insure all deposits for two years- Bloomberg News

03/18/2023 | 06:05pm EDT
March 18 (Reuters) - A coalition of midsize U.S. banks, Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA), has asked regulators to extend FDIC insurance to all deposits for the next two years, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing an MBCA letter to regulators.

The letter argued that extending insurance will immediately stop the exodus of deposits from smaller banks, which in turn will stabilize the banking sector and restore confidence in banking system, the report said.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which held a high number of uninsured deposits beyond the FDIC guaranteed limit, prompted customers to move their money to bigger banks and triggered sharp selloff in banking stocks.

According to the Bloomberg report, the group proposed that the expanded insurance program be paid for by the banks themselves by increasing the deposit-insurance assessment on lenders that choose to participate in increased coverage.

The FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment while MBCA could not be immediately contacted.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
