Midsize U.S. banks ask FDIC to insure all deposits for two years- Bloomberg News

March 18 (Reuters) - A coalition of midsize U.S. banks,
Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA), has asked regulators
to extend FDIC insurance to all deposits for the next two years,
Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing an MBCA letter to
regulators.
The letter argued that extending insurance will immediately
stop the exodus of deposits from smaller banks, which in turn
will stabilize the banking sector and restore confidence in
banking system, the report said.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which held a high
number of uninsured deposits beyond the FDIC guaranteed limit,
prompted customers to move their money to bigger banks and
triggered sharp selloff in banking stocks.
According to the Bloomberg report, the group proposed
that the expanded insurance program be paid for by the banks
themselves by increasing the deposit-insurance assessment on
lenders that choose to participate in increased coverage.
The FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment while MBCA could not be immediately
contacted.
