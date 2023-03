LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank-owned lender OakNorth Bank is in talks to buy the British unit of failed U.S. firm Silicon Valley Bank, Sky News reported on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the government is working to find a solution to limit the hit to companies resulting from the U.S. bank's collapse.

OakNorth declined to comment immediately on the prospects for a deal when reached by Reuters. (Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by William Maclean)