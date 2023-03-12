Payments firm Wise has 'minimal exposure' to Silicon Valley Bank collapse - spokesperson

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Payments firm Wise has "minimal exposure" to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank , according to a spokesperson.

SVB, which focuses on tech startups, underwent the biggest collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, rocking global markets, sending stocks tumbling and leaving tech founders uncertain that they would be able to pay their staff.

London-based Wise, formerly known as Transferwise, said it held a small cash balance in a corporate account with SVB.

"We have minimal exposure to SVB via a credit facility they are part of together with six other major banks, and a small cash balance in an operational corporate account," a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Hugh Lawson)