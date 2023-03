March 12 (Reuters) -

* REGIONAL BANKS ARE MOST LIKELY TO PREVAIL IN SVB SALE PROCESS - THE INFORMATION CITING SOURCES

* LARGE LENDERS LIKE JPMORGAN CHASE OR BANK OF AMERICA LIKELY AREN’T IN THE RUNNING TO ABSORB SILICON VALLEY BANK - THE INFORMATION

* IDEAL BIDDER WOULD LIKELY BE A REGIONAL BANK LIKE PNC FINANCIAL, US BANK, TRUIST OR CAPITAL ONE TO ABSORB SILICON VALLEY BANK - THE INFORMATION