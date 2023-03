March 10 (Reuters) -

* RIPPLING CEO SAYS GOING FORWARD, PAYROLL RUNS THROUGH RIPPLING WILL HAVE NO EXPOSURE TO SVB - TWEET

* RIPPLING CEO SAYS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY & GOING FORWARD, RIPPLING PAYROLL RUNS WILL PROCESS THROUGH JPMC - TWEET