Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
06:55pU.S. Treasury says Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank 'not being bailed out'
RE
06:53pStock futures rally in Asia as U.S. acts on banks
RE
06:48pSenior u.s. treasury official: u.s. actions were for silicon val…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SENIOR U.S. TREASURY OFFICIAL: U.S. ACTIONS WERE FOR SILICON VAL…

03/12/2023 | 06:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SENIOR U.S. TREASURY OFFICIAL: U.S. ACTIONS WERE FOR SILICON VALLEY BANK NOT ENTIRE HOLDING COMPANY


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
06:55pU.S. Treasury says Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank 'not being bailed out'
RE
06:53pStock futures rally in Asia as U.S. acts on banks
RE
06:48pSenior u.s. treasury official: u.s. actions were for silic..
RE
06:43pRegulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole
RE
06:16pCanadian regulator takes temporary control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch
RE
06:00pRecently experienced a delay in issuing payments to some sellers…
RE
05:48pMarketmind: Bank on some bumps
RE
05:40pU.S. Fed considers easing access to discount window to help banks - Bloomberg News
RE
05:36pSVB collapse to test Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system
RE
05:33pCanadian regulator takes temporary control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914