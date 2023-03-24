Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
05:28pMaterials Up as Investors Assess Financial-System Risks -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:44pSF Fed bank's Daly not responsible for SVB failure -former SF Fed chair
RE
04:33pU.S. large bank deposits rose in week after SVB collapse: Fed data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SF Fed bank's Daly not responsible for SVB failure -former SF Fed chair

03/24/2023 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly

(Reuters) - Responsibility for the Federal Reserve's oversight of large financial institutions like the failed Silicon Valley Bank rests with staff in Washington and not with any regional Fed bank chief, a former chair of the San Francisco Fed bank said on Friday.

"The regulatory regime at the Reserve Bank is that they (bank examiners) are housed in the district offices and report to the Board of Governors; they do not report to the (Reserve Bank) president," said Alex Mehran, who served on the San Francisco Fed's board of directors for six years including two as its chair.

"The responsibility for enforcing those regulations is not the purview of the president, it's the purview of the regulators in Washington," he said. "I do not believe that (San Francisco Fed Bank President) Mary Daly is responsible for the regulatory mishaps in the SVB situation."

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said she does not have faith in Daly after the collapse.

SVB's sudden demise two weeks ago is under intense scrutiny.

Lawmakers in both houses of the U.S. Congress will next week hold public hearings on the issue, and have called Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr to testify.

Barr is heading up a Fed review of the situation, due to be published May 1.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week he wants to identify "what went wrong here" even as bank examiners at San Francisco Fed had flagged escalating problems at the Santa Clara-based bank suggesting issues with the bank's ability to meet short-term cash needs like depositor withdrawals.

Federal regulators closed SVB on March 10 after it was unable to meet rapid and massive demands from depositors for their money.

That was soon followed by the closure of Signature Bank and emergency action by the Fed and the Treasury to shore up confidence in the banking sector, but the fallout has continued, with UBS buying rival Credit Suisse, big U.S. banks staging a rescue of smaller First Republic, and banking shares under continued pressure.

Republicans on the Senate Banking committee this week asked Daly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell for internal records on oversight of the bank, including Daly's own calendar.

As San Francisco Fed chair, Mehran headed the search committee that hired Daly for the top job at the bank in 2018.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.54% 0.6645 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.223 Delayed Quote.1.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.727 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.70% 1.07588 Delayed Quote.1.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012148 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.71% 0.6201 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
05:28pMaterials Up as Investors Assess Financial-System Risks -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:44pSF Fed bank's Daly not responsible for SVB failure -former SF Fed chair
RE
04:33pU.S. large bank deposits rose in week after SVB col..
RE
04:31pU.S. Treasury says FSOC agreed banking system sound
RE
04:24pMortgage Applications Rise as Rates Drop, Redfin Says
MT
03:51pCorporate Spending Outlook Faces Added Pressure Amid Recent Banking Turmoil, Goldman Sa..
MT
03:04pReal estate leader on NY Fed board warns on commercial real estate risks
RE
02:57pThe Fed sees a looming credit crunch. What's that?
RE
01:31pFed officials say sense of financial stability cleared path for rate hike
RE
12:56pHow the 2023 banking crisis unfolded
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 386 M - -
Net income 2023 -786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 227,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%373 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%225 931
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%215 741
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 643
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%139 640
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer