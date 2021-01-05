SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.

Log in
01/05/2021 | 01:53pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. ("BPFH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BPFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SVB will acquire BPFH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which BPFH shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock for each BPFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $10.93 based upon SVB's January 4, 2021 closing price of $387.34

If you own BPFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/BPFH/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether BPFH's board acted in the best interest of BPFH's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates BPFH's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to BPFH's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

