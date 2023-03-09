Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:34:20 2023-03-09 pm EST
140.42 USD   -47.57%
01:21pSivb Shareholder News : Johnson Fistel Encourages SVB Financial Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation
BU
01:00pUS Equity Indexes Mixed as Jobless Claims Beat Expectations
MT
12:34pBanks tumble as SVB ignites broader fears about the sector
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SIVB Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages SVB Financial Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

03/09/2023 | 01:21pm EST
Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether SVB Financial Group (“SVB” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SIVB) investors' losses may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased SVB common stock? If you purchased SVB common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/SVBFinancialGroup

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 8, 2023, SVB announced it is seeking to raise more than $2 billion, made up of $500 million from private equity firm General Atlantic and $1.75 billion via a public equity offering. SVB also disclosed it sold nearly $21 billion of securities it held and that it will take a $1.8 billion loss on the transaction.

Following this news, on March 9, 2023, the stock was down over 30% in pre-market trading.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 759 M - -
Net income 2023 1 110 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 860 M 15 860 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 267,83 $
Average target price 285,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP16.19%15 860
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526