  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SVB CEO Becker addresses employees with 'heavy heart' in video

03/10/2023 | 08:21pm EST
NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Greg Becker, the chief executive of SVB Financial Group, sent a video message to employees acknowledging the "incredibly difficult" 48 hours leading up to the collapse of its Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

"It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I'm here to deliver this message," he said in a video seen by Reuters. "I can't imagine what was going through your head and wondering, you know, about your job, your future."

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was named receiver of Silicon Valley Bank after California banking regulators closed it on Friday.

While the FDIC has taken control of the lender, Becker said he is working with banking regulators to find a partner for the bank, but there is "no guarantee" a deal will be struck.

Becker wore a black zip-up jacket with a logo from Gleneagles, a luxury golf resort in Scotland, and spoke from a room framed by dark cabinets.

He asked employees to "hang around, try to support each other, try to support our clients, work together" to get a better outcome for the company.

"Thank you, and my heart is with you," he said.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York and Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Megan Davies, Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
03/10Silicon Valley Bank CEO sends message to employees with 'heavy heart'
RE
03/10Moody's downgrades credit ratings on Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial
RE
03/10Bank of England says it will apply to register Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd as insolvent
RE
03/10S&P slashes credit ratings on Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Financial
RE
DJ
03/10CEO of failed Silicon Valley Bank no longer a director at SF Fed
RE
03/10Inflation data on deck for markets hit by worries about Fed, banks
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 649 M - -
Net income 2023 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 265,45 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042