    SIVBQ   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVBQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:25:24 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.9799 USD   +8.28%
Svb Financial : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
02:04aAnalysis-Israel's tech sector reels from SVB collapse, proposed judicial reform
RE
SVB Financial Group Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
AQ
SVB Financial : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/03/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

RESGATE EM DINHEIRO - VALOR FINAL

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da SVB Financial Group (Empresa), código ISIN BRSBNYBDR002, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado a mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 29/03/2023.

Dados da Venda

Nome: SVB Financial Group

ISIN: US78486Q1013

TICKER: SIVBQ

Preço de Venda da ação: USD 0,3900

Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).

Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)

Data da Conversão: 03/04/2023

Taxa de Conversão: R$ 5,0631

Data de Pagamento BRL: 11/04/2023

Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 0,476991822

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SVB

Financial Group (Company), ISIN

BRSBNYBDR002, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 29/03/2023.

Details of the Operation

Name: SVB Financial Group

ISIN No: US78486Q1013

TICKER SYMBOL: SIVBQ

Net Price per security: USD 0,3900

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 03/04/2023

FX Rate: R$ 5,0631

Payment Date BRL: 11/04/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,476991822

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

SVB Financial Group published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
