SVB Financial : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da SVB Financial Group (Empresa), código ISIN BRSBNYBDR002, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado a mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 29/03/2023.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SVB

Financial Group (Company), ISIN

BRSBNYBDR002, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 29/03/2023.

Details of the Operation

Name: SVB Financial Group

ISIN No: US78486Q1013

TICKER SYMBOL: SIVBQ

Net Price per security: USD 0,3900

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 03/04/2023

FX Rate: R$ 5,0631

Payment Date BRL: 11/04/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,476991822

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee