  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SVB Financial Group
  News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
Inflation data on deck for markets hit by worries about Fed, banks
RE
After Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown, uninsured depositors face tense wait
RE
Roku says $487 mln held in deposits with Silicon Valley Bank
RE
SVB Financial : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K

03/10/2023 | 05:26pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 10, 2023

SVB Financial Group

(Exact Name of Company as Specified In Its Charter)

Delaware 001-39154 91-1962278

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

3003 Tasman Drive

Santa Clara, California95054-1191

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(408)654-7400

(Company's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Company under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share SIVB The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.250% Fixed Rate Non- Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A SIVBP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the Company is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Company has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.03.

Bankruptcy or Receivership

On March 10, 2023, SVB Financial Group's (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the "Bank") was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed as receiver. The Company is no longer the parent company of the Bank.

Item 8.01.

Other Events

The Company has terminated its previously announced equity offerings.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SVB Financial Group

(Company)

Date: March 10, 2023 By:

/s/ Greg W. Becker

Name: Greg W. Becker

Title: President & CEO

Attachments

Disclaimer

SVB Financial Group published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 22:25:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 677 M - -
Net income 2023 301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 259,58 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP16.38%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042