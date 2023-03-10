SVB Financial : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 10, 2023
SVB Financial Group
3003 Tasman Drive
Santa Clara, California
|
Item 1.03.
|
Bankruptcy or Receivership
On March 10, 2023, SVB Financial Group's (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the "Bank") was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed as receiver. The Company is no longer the parent company of the Bank.
The Company has terminated its previously announced equity offerings.
SIGNATURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
SVB Financial Group
|
Date: March 10, 2023
