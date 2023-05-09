SVB Financial Group says quarterly results filing will be delayed

(Adds details on bankruptcy in paragraph 2, details from filing
May 9 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group will not be able
to meet the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's deadline
for reporting its quarterly results, the bankrupt parent of
Silicon Valley Bank disclosed in a filing on Tuesday.
On March 17, the company had filed for a court-supervised
reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to seek
buyers for its assets, days after former unit Silicon Valley
Bank was taken over by U.S. regulators following a bank run
triggered by customers pulling billions in deposits.
SVB Financial said its limited staff was dedicated to
exploring strategic alternatives for the remaining businesses.
The company added that it intends to file first-quarter
reports in an 8-K form with the regulator disclosing material
events in its chapter 11 bankruptcy case and other documents,
including unaudited financial information.
Californian regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in
early March and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC) as receiver.
The failures of SVB and Signature Bank triggered the biggest
banking crisis since 2008, fueling volatility in the stocks of
several regional lenders and exacerbating recession fears.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)