  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVBQ   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVBQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:50 2023-05-09 pm EDT
0.5190 USD   +9.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SVB Financial Group says quarterly results filing will be delayed

05/09/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details on bankruptcy in paragraph 2, details from filing in paragraphs 3 and 4, banking crisis context in paragraph 5)

May 9 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group will not be able to meet the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's deadline for reporting its quarterly results, the bankrupt parent of Silicon Valley Bank disclosed in a filing on Tuesday.

On March 17, the company had filed for a court-supervised reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to seek buyers for its assets, days after former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. regulators following a bank run triggered by customers pulling billions in deposits.

SVB Financial said its limited staff was dedicated to exploring strategic alternatives for the remaining businesses.

The company added that it intends to file first-quarter reports in an 8-K form with the regulator disclosing material events in its chapter 11 bankruptcy case and other documents, including unaudited financial information.

Californian regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in early March and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver.

The failures of SVB and Signature Bank triggered the biggest banking crisis since 2008, fueling volatility in the stocks of several regional lenders and exacerbating recession fears. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 793 M - -
Net income 2022 1 672 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 28,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,52
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Grossi Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Eric A. Benhamou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-99.80%28
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
