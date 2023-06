SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company offers commercial and private banking products and services through its principal subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment is its commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the Bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients. The SVB Private segment is its private banking and wealth management division of the Bank and provides an array of personal financial solutions for consumers. SVB Capital is the funds’ management business of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on venture capital investments. The SVB Securities segment is an investment bank that is focused on the economy and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

Sector Banks