SVB Private Appoints Tom Fickinger as Head of Wealth Advisory West

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Private, a leading provider of private banking, wealth planning and trust services for the innovation economy, today announced that Tom Fickinger has joined as Head of Wealth Advisory West.

In his role, Fickinger will grow and manage private wealth advisor teams on the West Coast as they holistically serve the needs of clients leveraging planning, lending, investing, and banking services. He is one of three regional heads leading the Wealth Advisory business alongside Rich Jaffe, Head of Wealth Advisory Northeast, and Ro Mehrotra, Head of Wealth Advisory Central & South.

"The West Coast is undoubtedly a critical geographic region where we continue to see innovation unfolding and in parallel, immense wealth creation," said John Longley, Head of Private Bank, Wealth & Trust at SVB Private. "We are thrilled to have Tom aboard to lead our private wealth advisors in the region. With his experience leading high-caliber teams and deep understanding of the wealth management needs of investors and innovators, we will continue to grow as a trusted partner for our clients at each step of their unique financial journey."

Fickinger brings more than three decades of banking and wealth management experience to SVB Private, having previously served as President of the Northern California Region at BNY Mellon Wealth Management where he led teams responsible for providing investment management, fiduciary services, wealth and estate planning, and private banking services for individuals, families, family offices and endowment and foundations. Fickinger also held key leadership roles at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, including leading the firm's Pacific Northwest Division.

Fickinger holds a BA from Penn State University and serves as the Capital Campaign Chair for Jameson Humane in Napa, CA.

About SVB Private

SVB Private offers a full range of wealth planning, trust, investment management, banking and brokerage services designed for the specialized financial needs of entrepreneurs, executives and investors behind the world's most innovative companies. SVB Private is one of SVB's core businesses with Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital and SVB Securities. Learn more at svb.com/private-bank.

© 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB) is the holding company for all business units and groups. [SIVB-C]

Banking, lending, and trust products or services are offered by Silicon Valley Bank, a California bank with trust powers. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and of the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (Nasdaq: SIVB).

SVB Wealth LLC (an SEC-registered investment adviser) offers wealth management services. SVB Investment Services Inc. (member FINRA and SIPC) offers brokerage products and services. Both SVB Wealth LLC and SVB Investment Services Inc. are wholly-owned, non-bank subsidiaries of Silicon Valley Bank.

Investment Products offered by SVB Wealth LLC and/or SVB Investment Services Inc. are:

Not FDIC Insured Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

Not all products/services are offered by all advisors or registered representatives. None of Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Wealth LLC, SVB Investment Services Inc., or any of their respective affiliates provide legal advice. Estate planning requires legal assistance. Please consult your legal advisors for such guidance.

All loans are subject to underwriting, credit, and collateral approval. Financing available and varies by state. Restrictions may apply. All information contained herein is for informational purposes only and no guarantee is expressed or implied. Rates, terms, programs, and underwriting policies subject to change without notice. This is not a commitment to lend. Terms and conditions apply. NMLSR ID 442029.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-private-appoints-tom-fickinger-as-head-of-wealth-advisory-west-301603202.html

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank