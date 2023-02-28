Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
285.93 USD   +1.06%
06:01aSVB Securities Continues Build Out of Technology Investment Banking Platform with Addition of Scott Silverglate
PR
02/24SVB FINANCIAL GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/22Svb Financial : BLCK VC, in Partnership with SVB and Amazon Web Services, Unveils the Second Inaugural State of Black Venture Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SVB Securities Continues Build Out of Technology Investment Banking Platform with Addition of Scott Silverglate

02/28/2023 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The firm has grown its team to over 70 Technology Investment Banking professionals in the last 18 months. Silverglate marks the franchise's 16th Senior Managing Director hire.

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the addition of Scott Silverglate as Senior Managing Director of the firm's Technology Investment Banking team. Silverglate brings decades of experience advising clients across the technology sector, with a consistent focus on software.

"We are excited to add Scott to our powerhouse team of technology investment bankers who are leaders in the software, internet, fintech and IT services industries" said Jason Auerbach, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking. "Scott brings differentiated expertise and insights across the software sector and has served as a trusted advisor on many sector-defining transactions in industrial software."

Silverglate joins from Goldman Sachs, where he was most recently a Managing Director and Global Head of Industrial Software. In nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs, Scott advised on approximately $100 billion of technology mergers and acquisition activity across more than 40 transactions and led equity financings for leading growth companies in the space. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Scott worked with many current members of the SVB Securities team while a Senior Vice President at Jefferies.

SVB Securities formed its Technology Investment Banking division in August 2021. It has seen tremendous growth, attracting over 70 top-tier investment banking professionals. The teams' immediate traction and continued hiring momentum reflects SVB Securities' commitment to its client-first focus.

"SVB Securities offers unique sector specialization alongside a full spectrum of capital and banking solutions in partnership with the commercial bank's technology sector expertise," said Silverglate. "I look forward to joining a familiar team who is highly collaborative that consistently works to engage and serve its clients." 

SVB Securities' Technology Investment Banking team delivers insightful strategic and financial advice that leverages our expansive and powerful network of relationships for the benefit of our clients. The team has decades of proven senior-level experience focusing on M&A advisory, private placements, and capital markets in the technology sector. 

To learn more, visit: https://www.svbsecurities.com/ 

About SVB Securities
As a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Securities helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Securities is one of SVB Financial Group's (Nasdaq: SIVB) core businesses, along with Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, and SVB Capital. Learn more at svb.com. [SIVB-L]

SVB Securities
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for SVB Securities
Contact: Mara Bernstein
(646) 818-9278

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-securities-continues-build-out-of-technology-investment-banking-platform-with-addition-of-scott-silverglate-301757574.html

SOURCE SVB Securities


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
06:01aSVB Securities Continues Build Out of Technology Investment Banking Platform with Addit..
PR
02/24SVB FINANCIAL GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/22Svb Financial : BLCK VC, in Partnership with SVB and Amazon Web Services, Unveils the Seco..
PU
02/21CareCloud Says Silicon Valley Bank Increases Credit Facility to $25 million
MT
02/21Direct Digital Holdings Announces New $5 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Silicon..
PR
02/15Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on SVB Financial to $350 From $300, Maintains Overweig..
MT
02/14Transcript : SVB Financial Group Presents at The Bank of America Securities 2..
CI
02/09Silicon Valley Bank Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/08Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
PR
02/07SVB CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Bank of America
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations