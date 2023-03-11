SVB Securities says not impacted by FDIC's control of parent

March 11 (Reuters) - SVB Securities, a subsidiary of SVB
Financial Group said on Saturday that the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) taking control of its
parent company will not directly impact its business operations.
Since its acquisition in January 2019 by SVB Financial
Group, SVB Securities has maintained its financial and
operational independence, the company said, adding that it has
operated autonomously as a standalone subsidiary and has no
outstanding debt.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)