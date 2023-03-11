Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
02:16pSVB Securities says not impacted by FDIC's control of parent
RE
11:09aUK finance minister and Bank of England work to contain SVB fallout
RE
09:59aSilicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SVB Securities says not impacted by FDIC's control of parent

03/11/2023 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 11 (Reuters) - SVB Securities, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group said on Saturday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) taking control of its parent company will not directly impact its business operations.

Since its acquisition in January 2019 by SVB Financial Group, SVB Securities has maintained its financial and operational independence, the company said, adding that it has operated autonomously as a standalone subsidiary and has no outstanding debt.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
02:16pSVB Securities says not impacted by FDIC's control of parent
RE
11:09aUK finance minister and Bank of England work to contain SVB fallout
RE
09:59aSilicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
RE
08:25aStablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure
RE
08:05aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
07:52aAnalysis-SVB's lightning collapse stuns banking industry
RE
07:31aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
06:11aSilicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat -sources
RE
02:25aCrypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 276
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914