SVB's investment banking arm explores buying lender back, Bloomberg News reports

March 11 (Reuters) - The managers of Silicon Valley
Bank's investment banking arm, SVB Securities, are
exploring ways to buy the collapsed lender back from its parent
company, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.
SVB Securities Chief Executive Officer Jeff Leerink and his
team are seeking help to finance a potential management buyout
of the business, the report said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Securities did not
immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
There is no certainty that a deal will be reached and
other potential buyers could also emerge for the unit, Bloomberg
said.
On Friday, startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group
became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.
California banking regulators closed the bank, which did
business as Silicon Valley Bank, and appointed the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for the later
disposition of its assets.
Earlier on Saturday, SVB Securities said its business
operations would not be directly impacted by the FDIC taking
control of its parent company. "SVB Securities is financially
stable and will continue to operate as usual," Leerink said in a
statement.
SVB Financial Group is working with an investment bank
and a law firm to find buyers for its other assets, which
include SVB Securities, Reuters reported on Friday, adding that
these assets could attract competitors and private equity firms.
