  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
02:04pGold Rises Back Above US$1,900 as US Banking Turmoil Sinks the Dollar and Yields
MT
02:02pSector Update: Financial
MT
02:01pTumbling Treasury Yields Following Regulatory Action to Curb Fallout From Bank Failures Help Lift US Equity Indexes
MT
Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholder for fraud

03/13/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

(Reuters) - SVB Financial Group and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders, who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
02:04pGold Rises Back Above US$1,900 as US Banking Turmoil Sinks the Dollar and Yields
MT
02:02pSector Update: Financial
MT
02:01pTumbling Treasury Yields Following Regulatory Action to Curb Fallout From Bank Failures..
MT
01:58pWestern Alliance Bancorporation Says Has Taken Steps to Boost Liquidity; Shares Plunge
MT
01:49pGermany's Blue-chip DAX Index Posts Biggest Decline in Europe Amid Silicon Valley Bank ..
MT
01:48pSilicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholder for fraud
RE
01:46pFTSE 100 Closed Down 2.6% Amid US Banking Concerns
DJ
01:42pU.S. credit default swaps rise on worries about bank failure contagion
RE
01:33pEuropean Bourses Close Sharply Lower Monday as Markets React to Silicon Valley Bank Col..
MT
01:33pCharles Schwab Stock Slides Despite Company Highlighting 'Significant Liquidity' Levels
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,13 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914