Silicon Valley Bank's fall widens systemic cracks as cheap money vanishes

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Cracks are appearing in
the global financial system as the decade-long era of cheap
money ends, with some investors worrying the shock collapse of
Silicon Valley Bank signals world markets may be on the cusp of
a reckoning.
Over the past year, the U.S. Federal Reserve launched its
most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle since the early 1980s
and other central banks joined in, leaving global investors to
face a gamut of consequences.
They have seen the longest selloff in technology shares
since the dotcom bubble at the turn of the millennium, a
collapse in the cryptocurrency industry, a run on U.S. and
British real estate funds and an intervention by the Bank of
England to prevent a near-collapse of British pension funds.
After the second largest bank failure in U.S. history on
Friday, market participants worry more disruptions lay ahead, as
climbing interest rates cut off access to cheap money and expose
vulnerabilities in the economy.
Big investors including Kyle Bass and Bill Ackman argue
the government must take quick action to avoid Silicon Valley
Bank's collapse sparking more widespread withdrawals in the
banking system.
So far, the pain has been largely felt by investors and
institutions who placed risky bets. It remains to be seen
whether the pain spreads to others and a new crisis emerges.
That could be determined by how hard the world's central banks
continue to push interest rates higher.
"When you go this aggressively into a hiking maneuver after
creating so much inflation you’re going to break something,"
said Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman
Capital Management.
"And what they (the Fed) are going to learn is that the
rapidity with which they raised rates is as reckless as the
rapidity with which they printed money,” said the investor, who
does not have a position in SVB.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday
reaffirmed his message of higher rate hikes, but emphasized the
debate was still underway, depending on upcoming data. U.S.
officials have also argued the banking system is robust.
Even so, signs of market unease have grown in recent days:
the S&P 500 fell 4.6% this week, nearly erasing its gains for
the year, while the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall
Street’s fear gauge, surged to its highest level in 3 months.
Yields on two-year Treasuries saw their biggest plunge since the
2008 financial crisis. That suggests a flight to safety among
investors as well as bets that economic distress may force the
Fed to ease up or reverse its aggressive tightening.
The U.S. administration said they see few signs of a
2008-style financial crisis, in which failing institutions
threatened to bring down others in their wake. U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen and the White House both noted the U.S.
banking system remains more resilient than it was in 2008
financial crisis.
The market is signaling contagion could factor into the
Fed's calculus, possibly prompting it to slow down the pace of
interest rate hikes. Investors were now pricing in a 38% chance
that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points later
this month, down from a 68.3% chance seen the day before.
"The Fed normally tightens until something breaks," said
Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.
California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank
on Friday after the bank, which had $209 billion in assets at
the end of 2022, saw a run, with depositors pulling out as much
as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent.
Similar to the UK pension fund crisis in September, the
firm appeared to be on the wrong side of the surge in yields,
leaving it exposed to interest rate risk and unable to meet its
liabilities.
Investors looked for vulnerabilities elsewhere and fled
other banks where they perceived risks. The KBW Bank index has
fallen more than 10% over the past two days, its worst decline
since March, 2020.
Some banks rushed to reassure. U.S. lenders First Republic
Bank and Western Alliance issued statements to say liquidity and
deposits remained strong, even as shares in both companies fell
more than 14% Friday. Germany's Commerzbank, meanwhile, said
that it saw no “corresponding risk” to itself on a day that its
shares fell 2.6%.
"Contagion risk stemming from the collapse of SVB Financial
triggered a sell now, ask questions later, backdrop for stocks,"
said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL
Financial. He noted that less than half of the companies in the
Standard & Poor's 500 were trading above their 200-day moving
average, down sharply from 79% in February.
Silicon Valley Financial Group was deeply woven into the
fabric of the technology industry. It was a source of funding
for startups and a popular provider of payroll processing and
personal wealth management.
Regulatory data shows 89% of the bank's $175 billion in
deposits were uninsured as the end of 2022, and billions were
stranded while regulators tried to find a buyer.
The fallout has hit a number of companies who did business
with the bank. In the latest, Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) lost
its dollar peg and slumped to an all-time low after Circle, the
U.S. firm behind the coin, revealed that a chunk of the reserves
backing it were held at Silicon Valley Bank.
The bank's failure will likely increase pressures on
companies to become profitable, ending the era in which
investors were willing to withstand years of losses for the sake
of expanding market share.
Bass and Ackman separately warned that the government would
have to move quickly in resolving Silicon Valley Bank to assure
depositors.
"The unintended consequences of the gov’t’s failure to
guarantee SVB deposits are vast and profound and need to be
considered and addressed before Monday," Ackman wrote in a Tweet
on Saturday.
"If they don’t do that by tomorrow we have a systemic
problem," Bass told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by David Randall, Davide Barbuscia and Ira
Iosebashvili; Editing by Megan Davies, Paritosh Bansal and Anna
Driver)