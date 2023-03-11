Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Employees of Silicon
Valley Bank were offered 45 days of employment at 1.5 times
their salary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the
regulator that took control of the collapsed lender on Friday,
according to an email to staff seen by Reuters.
Workers will be enrolled and given information about
benefits over the weekend by the FDIC, and healthcare details
will be provided by the former parent company SVB Financial
Group, the FDIC wrote in an email late Friday entitled
"Employee Retention." SVB had a workforce of 8,528 at the end of
last year.
Staff were told to continue working remotely, except for
essential workers and branch employees.
The FDIC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Silicon Valley Bank imploded after depositors, concerned
about the lender's health, rushed to withdraw their deposits.
The frenetic two-day run on the bank blindsided observers and
stunned markets, wiping out more than $100 billion in market
value for U.S. banks.
(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York and Pete Schroeder in
Washington; Editing by Megan Davies and FRanklin Paul)