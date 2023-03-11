Stablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) -
Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) lost its dollar peg and slumped
to an all-time low on Saturday after Circle, the U.S. firm
behind the coin, revealed that some of the reserves backing it
were held at Silicon Valley Bank.
Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USDC reserves
at collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a
tweet on Friday.
The coin broke its 1:1 dollar peg and fell as low as $0.88
shortly after 0800 GMT on Saturday according to market tracker
CoinGecko. It recovered slightly to trade around $0.90 by 1120
GMT.
Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday in the largest U.S.
bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global
markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies
and investors.
Circle said in a tweet on Friday that it and USDC "continue
to operate normally" while the firm waits for clarity on what
will happen to Silicon Valley Bank depositors.
Circle did not immediately respond to a request for comment
about the dollar peg, sent outside of U.S. working hours.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a
constant exchange rate with "fiat" currencies - those backed by
a central government rather than a physical commodity such as
gold - for example through a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg.
Used in cryptocurrency trading, they have surged in value in
recent years. USDC is the second-biggest stablecoin with a
market cap of $37 billion. The largest, Tether, has a market cap
of $72 billion, according to CoinGecko.
USDC's price usually holds close to $1, making Saturday's
drop unprecedented. According to CoinGecko data, its previous
all-time low was around $0.97 in 2018, though in 2022 it fell
just below $0.99 when cryptocurrency markets were roiled by the
collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.
Traders have been on guard this week for signs of contagion
in the financial sector and beyond from troubles for Silicon
Valley Bank and crypto-focused Silvergate, which this
week disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily
liquidate.
Boston-based Circle said last week it had moved a "small
percentage" of USDC reserve deposits held at Silvergate to its
other banking partners.
The chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance said
in a tweet on Friday it had no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank,
as did Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino.
Stablecoin issuer Paxos and crypto exchange Gemini also
tweeted that they do not have relationships with the bank.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Rishabh Jaiswal
in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and David Holmes)