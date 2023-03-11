Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
09:59aSilicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
RE
08:25aStablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure
RE
08:05aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure

03/11/2023 | 08:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) -

Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) lost its dollar peg and slumped to an all-time low on Saturday after Circle, the U.S. firm behind the coin, revealed that some of the reserves backing it were held at Silicon Valley Bank.

Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USDC reserves at collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

The coin broke its 1:1 dollar peg and fell as low as $0.88 shortly after 0800 GMT on Saturday according to market tracker CoinGecko. It recovered slightly to trade around $0.90 by 1120 GMT.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday in the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Circle said in a tweet on Friday that it and USDC "continue to operate normally" while the firm waits for clarity on what will happen to Silicon Valley Bank depositors.

Circle did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the dollar peg, sent outside of U.S. working hours.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a constant exchange rate with "fiat" currencies - those backed by a central government rather than a physical commodity such as gold - for example through a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg.

Used in cryptocurrency trading, they have surged in value in recent years. USDC is the second-biggest stablecoin with a market cap of $37 billion. The largest, Tether, has a market cap of $72 billion, according to CoinGecko.

USDC's price usually holds close to $1, making Saturday's drop unprecedented. According to CoinGecko data, its previous all-time low was around $0.97 in 2018, though in 2022 it fell just below $0.99 when cryptocurrency markets were roiled by the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Traders have been on guard this week for signs of contagion in the financial sector and beyond from troubles for Silicon Valley Bank and crypto-focused Silvergate, which this week disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

Boston-based Circle said last week it had moved a "small percentage" of USDC reserve deposits held at Silvergate to its other banking partners.

The chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance said in a tweet on Friday it had no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, as did Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino.

Stablecoin issuer Paxos and crypto exchange Gemini also tweeted that they do not have relationships with the bank. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.90% 1.20306 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.51% 1.06386 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012188 Delayed Quote.0.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61334 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
TETHER (USDT/USD) 0.20% 1.002 End-of-day quote.0.22%
USD COIN (USDC/USD) -0.17% 0.9983 End-of-day quote.-0.17%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
09:59aSilicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email
RE
08:25aStablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 bln Silicon Valley Bank exposure
RE
08:05aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
07:52aAnalysis-SVB's lightning collapse stuns banking industry
RE
07:31aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
06:11aSilicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat -sources
RE
02:25aCrypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
03/10China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says its corporate structure is sound
RE
03/10Who is Greg Becker, the head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
03/10Silicon Valley Bank CEO sends message to employees with 'heavy heart'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 276
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914