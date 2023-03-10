TREASURIES-U.S. yields plunge for second day after jobs data as bank worries swirl

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields
dropped for a second straight day on Friday, after economic data
showed the labor market added more jobs than expected in
February, while investors continued to be risk-averse as they
assessed possible ramifications from troubles in the banking
sector.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 311,000 last month, the Labor
Department said, above the 205,000 estimate of economists polled
by Reuters, while average hourly earnings rose by 0.2% in
February, slightly below the expected 0.3%, giving hope that the
Fed can be less aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes.
January's report was revised only slightly lower to 504,000 jobs
from the previously announced 517,000
"Overall it’s not a 500,000 or 600,0000 type of number the
market was worried about but it is still keeping on above
expectations and still showing you the tightness," Vishal
Khanduja, co-head of broad markets fixed income at Morgan
Stanley Investment Management in Boston.
"You took out the sort of tail risk scenario that this was
going to be a January repeat so the rates market took a little
bit of solace in that. So it sort of leads to that debate of 25
or 50 basis points at the next meeting, it reduces the strong
case for 50 basis points or going super-hawkish for the Fed in
the next meeting."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down
21.1 basis points at 3.712%.
Expectations for a larger rate hike by the Fed at its March
22 policy announcement lessened after the jobs data, with fed
funds futures now projecting a 39.5% chance of a 50 basis-point
hike, down from 68.3% on Thursday, according to CME's FedWatch
Tool.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 21.7
basis points at 4.683%. The yield is down about 41 basis points
over the last two days, its biggest drop since the financial
crisis in September 2008.
Yields tumbled on Thursday in part due to worries about the
banking sector, as SVB Financial was exploring options,
including a sale, after its efforts to raise capital through a
stock sale failed, sources familiar with the matter said.
"What the market is probably questioning – the monetary
policy changes we have seen over the last 14 months, is that
having an effect and expediting these situations in the banking
sector. Meaning the broader question is, is this a contagion, is
this the first one, or is it just an idiosyncratic issue of that
bank and how it was managed," said Khanduja.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
15.7 basis points at 3.713%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at -97.3 basis points.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.406%, after closing at 2.501% on Thursday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.26%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a
year for the next decade.
