  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:35:16 2023-03-10 am EST
39.62 USD   -62.64%
05:12pAppetite for Equities Declines Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
05:06pSolar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
04:49pTSX falls to 2-month low as contagion fear hits bank stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls to 2-month low as contagion fear hits bank stocks

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
*

TSX ends down 311.8 points, or 1.55%, at 19,774.92

*

Posts biggest weekly decline since September

*

Financials fall 2.2%

*

Enghouse Systems shares tumble 24.7%

March 10 (Reuters) -

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday to its lowest closing level in two months and bank stocks slid after the failure of a high profile U.S. lender in the technology sector spooked investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 311.8 points, or 1.55%, at 19,774.92, its lowest closing level since Jan. 5.

For the week, the index was down 3.9%, its biggest weekly decline since September.

Wall Street indexes also fell as California banking regulators said they closed SVB Financial Group to protect deposits in the largest bank failure since the financial crisis.

"It is unclear whether SVB is a self-contained issue or the tip of the iceberg in a larger crisis for the financial sector, said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

"So when it comes to the banks the narrative is to sell now and ask questions later."

The potential for additional interest rate hikes by central banks added to pressure on equity markets after the release of U.S. and Canadian employment data.

The Canadian economy beat expectations by adding 21,800 jobs in February, putting pressure on the Bank of Canada to consider another rate hike after saying it wanted end its year-long tightening campaign.

"The data points to a strong labor market and that stresses the need that the BoC may still need to raise interest rates further," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

Financials, the most heavily-weighted sector on the TSX, fell 2.2%, including declines for the six major bank stocks.

Information technology lost 2.5%, while energy was down 1.3% even as U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.3% higher at $76.68 a barrel.

All ten major sectors ended lower.

Shares of Enghouse Systems tumbled 24.7% after the company's quarterly earnings missed estimates. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.46% 82.68 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED -24.72% 32.77 Delayed Quote.21.02%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.59% 420.6949 Real-time Quote.-5.85%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.55% 19774.92 Delayed Quote.4.96%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.03% 1.3825 Delayed Quote.1.93%
WTI 1.54% 76.695 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
05:12pAppetite for Equities Declines Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
05:06pSolar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
04:49pTSX falls to 2-month low as contagion fear hits bank stocks
RE
04:46pNasdaq Halts SVB Financial Group
AQ
04:43pWall St sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
04:39pWall Street dives, Treasury yields tumble as bank worries spread
RE
04:27pAppetite for Equities Drops Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
04:12pTREASURIES-US yields tumble for second day after jobs data as bank fears mount
RE
03:21pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly drop since September as stocks fall
RE
02:54pWall Street tumbles, Treasury yields slide after jobs report as bank jitters spread
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 677 M - -
Net income 2023 301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 259,58 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP16.38%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042