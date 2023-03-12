Advanced search
Tel Aviv bank shares dip 2% after SVB failure
RE
03:28aSVB collapse could add to China stock investors' anxiety
RE
01:34aValens Semiconductor Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank
RE
Tel Aviv bank shares dip 2% after SVB failure

03/12/2023 | 04:01am EDT
JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - Israeli bank shares opened lower on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on Sunday following the failure of SVB Financial Group late last week.

The Tel Aviv index of the five largest banks was down 2% in early trading, while the blue-chip TA-35 index fell 2.1%.

With the trading week Sunday through Thursday, it was the first opportunity for Tel Aviv investors to react to the failure of SVB, the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Government bond prices rose as much as 1.5%. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
