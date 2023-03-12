Tel Aviv bank shares dip 2% after SVB failure

JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - Israeli bank shares
opened lower on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on Sunday
following the failure of SVB Financial Group late last
week.
The Tel Aviv index of the five largest banks was
down 2% in early trading, while the blue-chip TA-35 index
fell 2.1%.
With the trading week Sunday through Thursday, it was the
first opportunity for Tel Aviv investors to react to the failure
of SVB, the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial
crisis.
Government bond prices rose as much as 1.5%.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)