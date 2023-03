March 11 (Reuters) -

* TRADERS FROM JEFFERIES ARE CONTACTING STARTUPS WITH MONEY STUCK AT SVB, OFFERING TO BUY THEIR DEPOSIT CLAIMS AT A DISCOUNT - THE INFORMATION

* JEFFERIES IS OFFERING AT LEAST 70 CENTS ON THE DOLLAR FOR SVB DEPOSIT CLAIMS - THE INFORMATION