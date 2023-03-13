Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
08:01aSvb financial group to explore strategic alternatives
PR
08:01aFed's US Bank Rescue Lifts Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:00aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO

03/13/2023 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Banking regulators close Silicon Valley Bank

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has transferred all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to a newly created bridge bank and all depositors will have access to their money beginning Monday morning, the financial regulator said.

In a statement, the FDIC said all customers of SVB would automatically become customers of the bridge bank, which will hold "normal banking hours and activities, including online banking."

The regulator has also tapped former Fannie Mae head Tim Mayopoulos as the chief executive officer of the newly created entity, named Silicon Valley Bank N.A., it said.

"All depositors of the institution will be made whole," FDIC said, adding that no bank losses would fall on U.S. taxpayers.

"These actions will protect depositors and preserve the value of the assets and operations of Silicon Valley Bank, which may improve recoveries for creditors and the DIF," it added.

The move comes as regulators and the White House aim to shore up confidence in the banking sector after regulators shuttered the startup-focused lender SVB on Friday, following a run on its deposits that created a dearth of capital.

The collapse of SVB, the biggest bank to fail since the financial crisis of 2008, has crippled stocks and triggered concerns of a contagion throughout global markets.

Oppenheimer, in a note to investors on Monday, said that the collapse was likely to drive deposits to larger "safety" banks.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the issue after 8 a.m. (1200 GMT).

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Additional reporting by Mahnaz Yasmin and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet, Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
08:01aSvb financial group to explore strategic alternatives
PR
08:01aFed's US Bank Rescue Lifts Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:00aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08:00aCStone Pharmaceuticals Faces No Material Impact from Silicon Valley Bank Closure
MT
07:51aCNS Pharmaceuticals Says it Has No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
MT
07:50aHgCapital Trust Sees 'Little to No Impact' from Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
MT
07:34aU.S. FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO
RE
07:34aAutolus Therapeutics Says 'No Business Relationships' With Silicon Valley Bank
MT
07:34aFrench Bourse Kicks Off Week Deep in Red after Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
MT
07:29aSVB collapse no threat to Swedish financial system, financial watchdog says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,13 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP0.00%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914