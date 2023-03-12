March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators are discussing two different facilities to manage the fallout from the closure of Silicon Valley Bank if no buyer materializes, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing a source close to the situation.

Regulators may establish a backstop for deposits that are not insured at Silicon Valley Bank by using an authority from the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the report said.

Another option would be a "general banking facility" from the Federal Reserve that would support other financials with exposure to SVB, the report added.

The FDIC kicked off an auction process late on Saturday,

Bloomberg reported

, citing people familiar with the matter, with final bids due by Sunday afternoon. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)