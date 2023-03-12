Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVB Financial Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIVB   US78486Q1013

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

(SIVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.04 USD   -60.41%
04:07pHSBC Holdings Emerged As Potential Bidder For Rescue Of Silicon Valley Bank UK - Sky News Reporter Tweet
RE
04:05pHsbc holdings emerged as potential winner as the government race…
RE
03:19pBank of london confirms formal proposal for the uk subsid…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Fed, FDIC discussing backstop to make SVB depositors whole - CNBC

03/12/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators are discussing two different facilities to manage the fallout from the closure of Silicon Valley Bank if no buyer materializes, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing a source close to the situation.

Regulators may establish a backstop for deposits that are not insured at Silicon Valley Bank by using an authority from the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the report said.

Another option would be a "general banking facility" from the Federal Reserve that would support other financials with exposure to SVB, the report added.

The FDIC kicked off an auction process late on Saturday,

Bloomberg reported

, citing people familiar with the matter, with final bids due by Sunday afternoon. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.66001 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.2041 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.724 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.0648 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012208 Delayed Quote.0.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6137 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
All news about SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
04:07pHSBC Holdings Emerged As Potential Bidder For Rescue Of Silicon Valley Bank UK - Sky Ne..
RE
04:05pHsbc holdings emerged as potential winner as the government race…
RE
03:19pBank of london confirms formal proposal for the uk subsid…
RE
03:03pBank of london says it has submitted bid for silicon valley bank…
RE
03:00pU.S. Fed, FDIC discussing backstop to make SVB depositors whole - CNBC
RE
02:42pU.S. Fed, FDIC discussing backstop to make SVB depositors whole and stem contagion fear..
RE
02:33pUS officials weigh protecting all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank -WaPo
RE
02:33pU.s. officials weigh protecting all deposits at silicon valley b…
RE
02:26pRegional Banks Are Most Likely To Prevail In SVB Sale Process - The Information, Citing..
RE
02:22pWorld markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 595 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 279 M 6 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 553
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SVB Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVB FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 248,03 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory W. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Beverly Kay Matthews Chairman
Mark Rohrwasser Chief Information Officer
Philip C. Cox Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP-53.92%6 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914